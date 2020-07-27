Tashon Grant -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Tashon Grant -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tashon Grant

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Tashon Grant, 28, of 1580 Orangewood Drive, Orangeburg.

The Rev. Virgil Johnson is officiating.

Mr. Grant passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Ms. Crystal Grant, 1580 Orangewood Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Tashon Grant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News