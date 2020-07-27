Tashon Grant -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Tashon Grant, 28, of 1580 Orangewood Drive, Orangeburg.
The Rev. Virgil Johnson is officiating.
Mr. Grant passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.
Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Ms. Crystal Grant, 1580 Orangewood Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
