Tara Von Wiles Thompson -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Tara Von Wiles Thompson, 60, of Elloree, passed away on March 24, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Born on Oct. 4, 1961, in Orangeburg, Tara was a daughter of the late Russell Allen Wiles and Barbara Griffin Beasley, both of Elloree. Tara graduated from Elloree High School and enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Tara is survived by her husband of 42 years, Terry Thompson; their daughter, Tracy Thompson (Dustin); grandson, Kason; and furry baby, Bogey, all of Elloree; a brother, Terrell Allen Wiles (Cathy) of Canton, North Carolina; a sister, Sabra Wiles Holder (Phill) of Silva, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Thompson Blackburn (Wayne) of Canaan; brothers-in-law, Steve Thompson (Paula) of Orangeburg and Dennis Thompson (Pamela) of Marion, North Carolina. Tara had many nieces and nephews.

