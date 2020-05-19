Tammy Arant Fischer -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Tammy Arant Fischer, 60, of Cordova, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was the wife of Patrick K. Fischer.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Tammy was born in Orangeburg and was the daughter of the late Jacob Carroll Arant and Ruth Amaker Arant. She was a member of Bull Swamp Church. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Patrick of the home; two daughters, Nikki Zorn (Leon) of Cope and Krystal Lee Fischer of Cordova; a son, Patrick Kelly Fischer Jr. (Shauna) of Cordova; a brother, Carroll Arant (Anne) of Jamison; and a sister, Betty Jean Walters of Orangeburg; her grandchildren, Corey, Alex, Hannah and Cody Fischer, Alyssa, Chey and Skylar Zorn, and Fischer Bateman. Tammy was predeceased by her granddaughter, Addlyn Gray Bateman.
The family requests that memorials be made to Fishing For Friends, 113 Saint John Road, Cameron, SC 29030.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
