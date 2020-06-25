Tammy Arant Fischer -- Cordova

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Tammy Arant Fischer, 60, of Cordova, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was the wife of Patrick K. Fischer.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Riverside Cemetery, North.

Full obit and online condolences may be found at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Fischer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.