Tammy Arant Fischer -- Cordova
Tammy Arant Fischer -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Tammy Arant Fischer, 60, of Cordova, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was the wife of Patrick K. Fischer.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Riverside Cemetery, North.

Full obit and online condolences may be found at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

