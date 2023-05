ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Tammie Jamison, 44, of Orangeburg will be held noon, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance.

Viewing and visitation will be held at 9 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

Burial will be held in Revelation Ministries Cemetery, 2726 Kennerly Road.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.