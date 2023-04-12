BAMBERG -- Mrs. Tammer L. Screven, beloved matriarch and philanthropist, passes away at 99.

Mrs. Screven's funeral services will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 2:00 PM inside Union Baptist Church, Bamberg, SC. Her burial will take place at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM inside the Carroll Mortuary Chapel in Bamberg. Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg, SC.

Tammer Loretta Screven, affectionately known as "Aunt Tammer" by family and close friends, passed away surrounded by loved ones. Born in Bamberg County, SC, she was the seventh of nine children of the late Joseph and Hattie Singleton. Tammer grew up in a loving and deeply religious family. She cherished the love and understanding of her parents, whose guiding philosophy was "Charity begins at home ... but does not end there."

Following her parents' religious teachings, Tammer joined Union Baptist Church, becoming active in many of the auxiliaries. She attended elementary school in Bamberg County district, Mather High School in Beaufort, SC, and later attended South Carolina State College.

In pursuit of her dreams, Tammer moved to New York in 1948, where she worked in the garment center as a seamstress with designers. She later joined the New York City Health Department in 1965, making a positive impact on countless lives. Tammer retired from the Health Department in 1988.

Tammer joined Brown Memorial Baptist Church in 1948, and was a devoted and active member having served on the South Carolina Club, chairman of the Womens' Day Committee, and various other roles and designations.

Tammer's desire to help others led her to join various fraternal and civic organizations, including the NAACP and the Mather Alumni Club. In 1951, she joined the Order of Eastern Star's Martha Chapter No. 26 and, in 1958, she became Worthy Matron. As a dedicated member, she served the Star of Bethlehem Grand Chapter in many capacities and, in 1973, she was elected Grand Worthy Matron, where she spearheaded the implementation of numerous chapters and programs.

In 1953, Tammer married Cleophas Screven, who was an inspiration to her. Their love spanned over 53 years. Although they did not have children, their love for children and young people led them to support education and learning. In honor of Cleophas' legacy, Tammer established the "Cleophas Screven Memorial Scholarship," which has since awarded many scholarships to deserving students.

Tammer had a passion for sewing, gardening and traveling. She was renowned for her exquisitely crafted outfits and quilts, as well as her expert gardening skills and valuable tips. Her love for travel took her on numerous adventures, including visits to the Caribbean, Northern and Southern Europe, North Africa, Canada, and countless destinations throughout the United States.

After retiring, Tammer returned to South Carolina, residing in The Methodist Oaks Senior Living Community, where she was very active, joining the Sewing Club and the Oakie Dokes Choir. In 2016, she joined New Mount Zion Baptist Church, where she was the oldest member. Tammer enjoyed visiting with her family and would tell anyone who would listen that she had the best family in the world. When her health started declining, she moved in with her niece, H. Denise Kearse. During her time there, she enjoyed the company of family and friends, as well as her "boys," Tre, KJ and Karter, who kept her young at heart.

Tammer's passing leaves a lasting legacy, and she will be deeply missed by her loving niece, goddaughter and caretaker, H. Denise Kearse; godchildren, Kim (Greg) Slater of Clifton, VA, Christopher Innocent of Brooklyn, NY, and Christopher Dowling of New York, NY; special nephews, Charles (Joanne) Kearse, Barnwell, SC, and Erwin Johnson, Orangeburg, SC; loving great-niece and grand-goddaughter, Meridith Kearse; 24 nieces and nephews; 46 great-nieces and nephews; 38 great-great-nieces and nephews; two great-great-great-nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends who loved her deeply.