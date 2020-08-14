You have permission to edit this article.
Talley Keller Jr. -- St. Matthews
Talley Keller Jr. -- St. Matthews

Talley Keller Jr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Talley Keller Jr. 69, of St. Matthews, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Public visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at JP Holley Funeral Home, St. Matthews Chapel.

He leaves to cherish his memories with his children, Talley (Berneita) Keller III , James Erskin Keller, Treasure Thomas, Trevion Thomas, Tanika Lee; son- in-law, Jackie Williams; godson, Robert (Kim) Walley Jr.; siblings, Eleanor Keller, Vivian Keller, Anthony Keller, and Victor KelleC; special friends, James Earl Haigler, Robert Lee Wally Sr., and Willie Singleton; nine grandchildren; aunts, uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

