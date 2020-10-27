T. Wayne McDonald -- Orangeburg

 Skip to main content
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. T. Wayne McDonald, 59, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Please continue to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends may call the funeral home.

