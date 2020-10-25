 Skip to main content
Synetta Lawyer -- Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE -- Synetta Lawyer, 32, of Eutawville, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., and the memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George, SC (843-563-4332).

