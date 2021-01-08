Sylvia Terry Ratcliff -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Sylvia Terry Ratcliff, 63, of 1980 Walker Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Steven Floyd Sr. and the Rev. Marshall Ivey are officiating.

Ms. Ratcliff passed away Friday, Jan. 1, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Orangeburg.

