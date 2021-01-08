Sylvia Terry Ratcliff -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Sylvia Terry Ratcliff, 63, of 1980 Walker Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Steven Floyd Sr. and the Rev. Marshall Ivey are officiating.
Ms. Ratcliff passed away Friday, Jan. 1, at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Send flowers to the service of Ms. Sylvia Terry Ratcliff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.