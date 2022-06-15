 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sylvia Renee McCoy Thomas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Sylvia Renee McCoy Thomas, 68, of 1294 Schley St., Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is accepting limited guests at the residence, 1294 Schley St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her husband, Harold Thomas, at 803-536-4737 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

