Sylvia Renee McCoy Thomas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Sylvia Renee McCoy Thomas, 68, of 1294 Schley St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Williams Chapel AME Church, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Minister Jayson Sloan is officiating.

Mrs. Thomas will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Thomas passed away Tuesday, June 14, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19.

Due to COVID-19, the family is accepting limited guests at the residence, 1294 Schley St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her husband, Harold Thomas, at 803-536-4731 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.