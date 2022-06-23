Sylvia Murphy
NEESES -- Ms. Sylvia Murphy of 140 Lendle Drive, Neeses, passed away on June 14, 2022, at MUSC, Charleston.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.
The fFamily will receive friends at the residence of her daughter, 2270 Grambling Road, Orangeburg.
Please adhere to COVID-19 guidelines when attending the service.
Online condolences can be forwarded https:/urldefense.proofpoint.com2rl?u=http-3A__www.Jacksonsmemorialchapel.com&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=IrLT9EWU23Lz0Wv07MysNB0tNVRJT2NN1q9zV6LI0Js&m=HXO0CEp8K8FDCOWGE-18L91vGzHpdrYEJYOu2zw2-7C2RJDTJv_4bIVIMHqgHAWb&s=Db5x36cuPUR2cWHVQ_t9priQEY4tnYsrtEpwk9ad-n4&e=