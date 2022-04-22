 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sylvia Louise Hopkins -- Orangeburg

Sylvia Louise Hopkins

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Sylvia Louise Hopkins, 69, of 860 Chitwood St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene is officiating.

Ms. Hopkins passed away on Monday, April 18, at Pruitt Health-Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Family and friends may call the residence of her sisters, Ms. Shirley Mack and Ms. Nancy Hopkins, 860 Chitwood St., Orangeburg; however, condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-534-3546 between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions; a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

