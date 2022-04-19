 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sylvia Hopkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Sylvia Hopkins, 69, of 860 Chitwood St., Orangeburg, passed away on

Monday, April 18, 2022, at Pruitt Health-Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her sisters, Ms. Shirley Mack and Ms. Nancy Hopkins (803-534-3546), 860 Chitwood St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. or at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

