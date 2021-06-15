Sylvester Summers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Sylvester Summers, 72, of 170 Quick St., Orangeburg, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of Ms. Brenda Jones, 170 Quick St., Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at (803) 290-7648 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

