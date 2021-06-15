 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sylvester Summers -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Sylvester Summers -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Sylvester Summers, 72, of 170 Quick St., Orangeburg, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of Ms. Brenda Jones, 170 Quick St., Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at (803) 290-7648 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolence may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News