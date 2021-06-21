 Skip to main content
Sylvester Summers -- Orangeburg
Sylvester Summers -- Orangeburg

Sylvester Summers

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Sylvester Summers, 72, of 170 Quick St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman.

The Rev. Marshall Jackson is officiating.

Mr. Summers passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.

Family and friends may visit the residence of Ms. Brenda Jones, 170 Quick St., Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at (803) 290-7648 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolence may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

