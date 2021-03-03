 Skip to main content
Sylvester ‘Jameen’ Ammonds -- Orangeburg
Sylvester 'Jameen' Ammonds -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Sylvester “Jameen” Ammonds, 58, of 1256 Lands End Road, the son of the late Willie Ammonds and Pearline Ammonds, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his mother, Mrs. Pearline Ammonds, at 803-536-1428 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

