Syble Dorn Lindler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Syble Dorn Lindler of Orangeburg passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Syble was the wife of the late Howard Shealy Lindler.

Private services will be held. Due to Covid-19 and the protection and safety of everyone, the service will be limited to immediate family only.

Memorials may be made to the Orangeburg SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Further details and online condolences are available and expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

