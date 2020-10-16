Susie Wilborn Neckles -- Douglasville, Ga.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- Graveside services for Dr. Susie Wilborn Neckles will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the Browning Branch Cemetery, Elloree. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be in effect.

Dr. Wilborn Neckles, was the daughter of the late Presiding Elder Isaac Wayman Wilborn Sr. and Mrs. Marie Waymer Wilborn, was born Nov. 17, 1938, in Elloree, South Carolina. She departed this life Oct. 7, 2020, in Douglasville, Georgia.

She leaves to mourn, a son Wesley (Betty); a daughter Wandra; three granddaughters; brothers, the Rev. Isaac Wilborn Jr, Reverdy Wilborn, and Joel (Ann) Wilborn; and a sister, Ethel (Capers) Wright.

Williams Funeral Home of Elloree is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Susie Wilborn Neckles.

Online condolences may also be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.