Susie Wilborn Neckles -- Douglasville, Ga.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- Graveside services for Dr. Susie Wilborn Neckles will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the Browning Branch Cemetery, Elloree. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be in effect.
Dr. Wilborn Neckles, was the daughter of the late Presiding Elder Isaac Wayman Wilborn Sr. and Mrs. Marie Waymer Wilborn, was born Nov. 17, 1938, in Elloree, South Carolina. She departed this life Oct. 7, 2020, in Douglasville, Georgia.
She leaves to mourn, a son Wesley (Betty); a daughter Wandra; three granddaughters; brothers, the Rev. Isaac Wilborn Jr, Reverdy Wilborn, and Joel (Ann) Wilborn; and a sister, Ethel (Capers) Wright.
Williams Funeral Home of Elloree is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Susie Wilborn Neckles.
Online condolences may also be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.