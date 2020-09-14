 Skip to main content
Susie Parler -- Columbia
Susie Parler -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Susie Parler, 98, of 141 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, and formerly of Bowman, passed away on Sept. 13, 2020, at Agape Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home And Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the funeral home, or the grandson, Mr. Herman Garvin, can be reached at 478-919-6852.

