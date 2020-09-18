 Skip to main content
Susie Parler -- Bowman
Susie Parler -- Bowman

Susie Parler

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Ms. Susie Parler, 98, formerly of Bowman, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman. Pastor Keith Void is officiating.

Ms. Parler passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Agape Care, Columbia.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence, but you may call her grandson, Herman Garvin, at 478-919-6852, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

