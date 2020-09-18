Susie Parler -- Bowman

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Ms. Susie Parler, 98, formerly of Bowman, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman. Pastor Keith Void is officiating.

Ms. Parler passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Agape Care, Columbia.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence, but you may call her grandson, Herman Garvin, at 478-919-6852, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.