Susie Jane Williams Kirby -- Orangeburg

Susie was the seventh of eight children, born to the late Jennie Whetstone Neese Williams and the late Henry Angres Williams. She graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1965. She retired from Orangeburg County after 34 years of service, having previously been employed by Treadaway Motors and Gray's Restaurant. She enjoyed her places of employment and serving others. She loved her family and learning about Jesus at an early age at First Baptist Church. She loved to reminisce about her early childhood on Seaboard Avenue, the wonderful families, and lifelong friends. She and her siblings grew up on the banks of the Edisto River, always residing within a couple of miles of the city, she appreciated her placement in life, her lifelong friends and being kind to others.