Susie Davis Hughes -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Susie was born on Jan. 4, 1935, in Cope. She was the daughter of the late Edward Asbury Davis and the late Bessie Wiles Davis. She and her late husband, Mac Hughes, whom she married in 1952, owned and operated a local convenience store for many years. She was retired from Kirkland's Cleaner's. She was a faithful member of Rivelon Baptist Church, where she enjoyed working with her church family and singing in the church choir. Mrs. Susie was a wonderful cook and she loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling. One of her favorite things to do was visit her daughter and son-in-law in Texas. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She just wanted to see others smile. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She was predeceased by her husband, Mac Hughes; son, Mac Hughes Jr.; brothers, James Davis, Pete Davis, Ed Davis; sisters, Alva Young and Terry Williams.