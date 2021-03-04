 Skip to main content
Susie Davis Hughes -- Orangeburg
Susie Davis Hughes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Susie Davis Hughes, 86, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Rivelon Baptist Church, 395 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams and the Rev. Kevin Ard will be officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID 19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

