Susie Davis Hughes -- Orangeburg

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Rivelon Baptist Church, 395 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams and the Rev. Kevin Ard will be officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID 19. Masks will be required.