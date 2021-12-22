Susie Betsill Smoak -- Seneca

SENECA -- Susie Betsill Smoak, 98, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.
Susie was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Eugene Joseph and Alice Inabinet Betsill. She grew up on her family's farm in Orangeburg with her older brother, Eugene Joseph Betsill Jr., and her younger brother, Charles Reedy Betsill.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Pendleton Presbyterian Church in Pendleton.
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central.
