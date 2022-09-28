Susian Dianne Lucas -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Susian Dianne Lucas, 72, of Swansea, died Sept. 24, 2022, at Agape Hospice Care, Richland County.

She was born May 29, 1950, in Columbia, to the Jean Frances Franck Lucas and the late James Floyd Lucas.

Dianne, as she was known to family and friends, graduated from Swansea High School, Swansea, in 1968. She worked for the S.C. Tax Commission for 20 years. She was a member of Beulah United Methodist Church, Sandy Run community, and a former member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Swansea. In her younger days, she sang with her mother and her aunt Betty Franck at church events.

She is survived by her mother; her cousins, Carol Christina Stevens Kirby, Herman Christopher Stevens Jr. and his wife Hazel Christine Meetze Stevens, all of Blythewood, Sandra Susanne Oseng Hoover and her husband Steven Lee Hoover of Lake Havasu, Ariz., and Linda Lucas Terry and her husband Jimmie Terry Jr. of St Matthews; second and third cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Swansea.

Memorials may be made to Beulah United Methodist Church, 1577 Old State Road, Gaston, SC 29053.