Susan West Lunsford -- Bowman

BOWMAN — Susan West Lunsford, 67, of Bowman, passed away on Oct. 4, 2022. She was the wife of Alvin Lunsford.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Bowman, with the Rev. Steve Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service in the church sanctuary.

Susan was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Henry Dennis West Jr. and the late Annie Dee Smoak West. She was a graduate of Bowman Academy and a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Susan worked at the I-26 and 210 Station and Restaurant Inc. for 20 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Beverly Harris (Jamie); stepson, Nelson A. Lunsford; brother, Don West (Kathy); three sisters, Talley Sowell (Whit), Jane Myers (Ronnie), and Becky Evans (Jim); and three grandchildren, Gracen, Grier and Weston Harris.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Denny West.

Memorials may be sent to the Denny West Memorial Building Fund, c/o Stacy Weathers, 1877 Duncan Chapel Road, Bowman, SC 29018.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868