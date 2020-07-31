Susan 'Sue' Brown -- Neeses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEESES -- Mrs. Susan “Sue” Brown, 60, of Neeses, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at her sister's residence, Ruby (James) Knight, 35 Saylor Court, North.

The family has requested that only immediate family be present.

Please wear your mask and practice social distancing.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.

