You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Susan 'Sue' Brown -- Neeses
0 comments

Susan 'Sue' Brown -- Neeses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEESES -- Mrs. Susan “Sue” Brown, 60, of Neeses, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at her sister's residence, Ruby (James) Knight, 35 Saylor Court, North.

The family has requested that only immediate family be present.

Please wear your mask and practice social distancing.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News