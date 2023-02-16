ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Susan Graves White Martin, 86, of 877 Chitwood St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Kareem J. Graves is officiating.

Mrs. passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 17, from 1:30 p.m. until the hour of service.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 877 Chitwood St., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

