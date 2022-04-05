Susan Dukes Webber -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Susan Dukes Webber, 76, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully April 2, 2022. She was the wife of the late John Marion Webber.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer on Russell Street in Orangeburg, with burial immediately following in Memorial Park Cemetery on Broughton Street.

Susan was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late William Walter Dukes Jr. and Margaret Crevensten Dukes. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High school, she attended St. Mary's Junior College in Raleigh, North Carolina, and graduated from Converse College in Spartanburg with a BA in psychology. Mrs. Webber had an 18-year career in college administration, serving as alumnae director of Converse College and then vice-president of institutional advancement at Limestone College in Gaffney. She was a senior consultant with Institutional Development Associates, a capital campaign consulting firm located in Salisbury, North Carolina. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Margaret Dukes Dickson and William Walter Dukes III.

Mrs. Webber moved back to her hometown of Orangeburg in 1997 to take over her father's family businesses, serving as president of Dukes Management Company. Her life in Orangeburg was immersed in philanthropy and community involvement. She was a founding member and former chair of the Orangeburg-Calhoun Community Foundation and a founding member and former treasurer of Orangeburg-Calhoun Forest Landowners Association. She was a master tree farmer. She served on the board of South Carolina Episcopal Home at Still Hopes, serving as a former secretary. She was a longtime member of the OCtech Foundation board, having held numerous positions including chair of the board.

The Church of the Redeemer had always been an important part of Mrs. Webber's life. In her younger years, she led the church youth group, was a Sunday school teacher, altar guild member, and secretary of the Women of the Church. In more recent years, she served on the vestry, The Outreach Committee, chaired the church's long-range planning study and led a church capital campaign. She found great pleasure in her social outlets, Magnolia Garden Club, the Lobster Club, Super Club, book clubs and Steak Club.

She is survived by her sons and their spouses whom she loved like daughters: William Leicester Woodard Jr. and his wife Melissa of Charleston and Christopher Crevensten Woodard and his wife Kelly of Greenville; stepchildren Marion Webber Jacobs and her husband K.J. of Greenville and David Hayes Webber of Orangeburg. Also surviving are grandchildren Amelia Reed Woodard, Sawyer Kenneth Woodard, Compton Dukes Woodard, August Waylon Woodard, Keller Pressley Woodard, Grayson Hayes Webber and Harper Marion Jacobs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dukes Scholarship Fund at OCtech, c/o Faith McCurry, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118; to the Church of the Redeemer, P.O Drawer 9, Orangeburg, SC 29118; or to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.