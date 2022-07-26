Susan C. Felder -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Susan C. Felder, widow of Thomas (Tommy) Raymond Felder, entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Agape Hospice House of the Midlands in Columbia.

Susan was born on July 16, 1947, in Columbus, Texas, and was the daughter of the late Jewell Thomas Craycraft and Vinita England Craycraft. She spent her girlhood in Texas and Roswell, New Mexico, and after a trip to St. George, she met Tommy and decided to stay. She married Tommy in October 1965 and resided in Reevesville until her final years. Susan was a graduate of Trident Technical College and Charleston Southern University. Before retiring in 2010, she worked for Dorchester County as a Deputy Assessor.

She is predeceased by siblings, Orville Craycraft, John Craycraft, and Karen C. Murray.

Susan is survived by, a son, Steven Felder of Rosinville; a daughter, Tracy Felder (Ray) Hill of Gilbert; and grandchildren, Stephanie F. (Teddy) Hebert, Haley Felder, and Lauren Hill. She is also survived by her sisters, Emma C. Segrest, Sandra (Cecil) Arnold and Jana (Dan) Pitchford.

A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel in St. George.

Her family suggests memorials be given to the ASPCA due to her lifelong love of animals. https:/secure.aspca.org/team/susan-felder.