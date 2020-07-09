Summers Blaine Felkel -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Summers Blaine Felkel, 78, of Cameron, passed away July 8, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Jack Williamson of Jericho United Methodist Church officiating.
Summers was born in 1942, the son of the late Summers Bailey Felkel and Hattie Mae Shuler Felkel. He graduated from Cameron High School and attended Newberry College. He joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He was a builder who loved sports and serving his country during his time in the Navy. He was an active member of Jericho United Methodist Church and loved singing in church.
Survivors include his companion, Barbara Gibson of Cameron; two sons, Shannon Blaine Felkel (Pam) of Alamo, Georgia, and Adrian Lance Felkel (Ginger) of Livingston, Montana; a sister, Vonnie Bozard (Tommy) of Cameron; six grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Jericho United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 337, Cameron, SC 29030.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
