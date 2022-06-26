Sue Syfrett -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Sue Syfrett, 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg. Dr. Kimmett Lott will be officiating.

Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

