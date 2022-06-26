 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sue Syfrett -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Sue Syfrett, 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg. Dr. Kimmett Lott will be officiating.

Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests spread, state abortion bans begin after US justices strike down Roe v. Wade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News