Sue Ellis -- Orangeburg

Sue was born Aug. 31, 1949, in Columbus, Georgia. She lived her entire life as a resident of Orangeburg. Along the way she made many people smile. Sue worked for over 29 years at Zeus Industries. She was the most happy when she was with her coworkers, making them smile. Her best friends in life were her fellow employees. Though her health started to fail over the last two years, she never lost her strong spirit or her positive attitude. She dearly loved the moments she shared with son, daughter-in-law and her two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father, C.D. Ellis, and a sister, Pat Smith.