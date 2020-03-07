Sue Bickley Dukes -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Sue Bickley Dukes,90 years of age, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. Sue was born near Elloree, in Midway community of Calhoun County. She was the daughter of the late J.C Bickley and Flossie Felkel Bickley. She was a resident of Branchville for the past 75 years, there she was a member of the Branchville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the U.M.W. Sue was a graduate of Branchville High School and The University of South Carolina. She was a retired school teacher.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 8th,2020, at 3 p.m. at Branchville United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends an hour before the services at the church.

Sue was survived by her three children, Albert Dukes (Pinkey) of Winnsboro, John Dukes (Jackie) of Lexington, and Susan Kennerly of Santee; her five grandchildren, Albert Dukes III (Melissa), Michael Dukes (Brandi), Jason Dukes, Rebecca Koon (Tim), Stephanie Brandt (Shaun); great-grandchildren, Kate Dukes, Rebecca Dukes, Lila Koon, Sawyer Koon, Lorie`Grace Breland, Kinsley Breland, Collin Breland, Moye Brandt, Izzie Brandt, and Jaxson Brandt. Sue was also survived by her siblings, brother, Joe Bickley(Jo Bessie), of North Augusta, sister, Tyler Mizzell (Buck), of Santee; sister-in-law, Christine Bickley of Elloree; sister, Linda Hightower of Santee. Sue was also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.