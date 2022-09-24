Sue Bair -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Sue Bair, 77 of Elloree, wife of Thomas L. "Faitsie" Bair III, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Born on Nov. 3, 1944, in Elloree and raised in Vance, she was a daughter of the late Izora Williams Hill and John Arthur Hill Sr. Sue was a medical receptionist for Dr. Carpenter at Elloree Family Practice for over 30 years. Nanny loved to cook and spend time with her children and grandchildren. Sue was an active member of Elloree First Baptist Church.

Suhe is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas L. (Faitsie) Bair III; son, Rusty Bair (Emily) of Santee; daughter, Hope Haigler (Wally) of Cameron; grandchildren, Russ Bair (Joyce) and their children Dean and Sophie, Jamie Bair, Delaney Price (Austin), Wells Robinson (Liz), Wilder Robinson, Elly Haigler and Izabel Haigler; a brother, Johnny Hill (Inez) of Manning; and several nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, April Bair-Martin; a son-in-law, Terry Martin; and a brother, Charles Quincy Williams.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Hungerpiller Cemetery, Horse Pond Road, Elloree. The family will receive friends after the service and at other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hungerpiller Cemetery, 262 Horse Pond Road, Elloree, SC 29047, or to Clarendon Hall. P.O. Box 609, Summerton, SC 29148.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.