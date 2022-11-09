 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stormi Dukes -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Stormi Dukes, 35, of 119 Carraway St., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her mother, Ms. Ester Dukes, 119 Carraway St., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News