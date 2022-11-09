Stormi Dukes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Stormi Dukes, 35, of 119 Carraway St., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her mother, Ms. Ester Dukes, 119 Carraway St., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

