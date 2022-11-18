 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stormi Dukes -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Stormi Dukes

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Stormi Dukes, 35, of 119 Carraway St., Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Dukes passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her mother, Ms. Ester Dukes, 119 Carraway St., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News