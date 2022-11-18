Stormi Dukes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Stormi Dukes, 35, of 119 Carraway St., Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Dukes passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her mother, Ms. Ester Dukes, 119 Carraway St., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com