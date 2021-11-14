 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steven Pendarvis -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Steven Pendarvis -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- It is with great sorrow the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home announces the passing of Steven Pendarvis.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News