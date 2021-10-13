Steven Norris Harmon -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Steven Norris Harmon entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 10, 2021, after a brief illness.
A worship service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Columbia, with a graveside service following at 2 p.m. in Bowman Memorial Cemetery in Bowman.
As the son of the late Lewis and Fay Harmon, Steven was a lifelong resident of Lexington County born at Liverman Hospital in Lexington. He and his wife, Deidre Weathers Harmon, met while they were students at Clemson University. They shared 47 wonderful years of marriage, operating as a team as they approached life together. For the last 11 years, they returned to live at his family's home place where they enjoyed hosting grandchildren, family and friends.
Steven was a proud graduate of Clemson University, class of 1974, with a bachelor's degree in horticulture. He was very active in IPTAY, serving not only as a member but as an area representative for a number of years. Steven was also very involved in the leadership of the Lexington County Clemson Club, including serving multiple terms as president. He was awarded the "Super Tiger Award" by the club in 2004.
Steven was a horticulturist and entrepreneur who used his expertise to build a successful business in landscape design and maintenance. His work included many residences which were showcased on home tours. One of his latest projects was working with Heirloom Rose Garden at the South Carolina Governor's Mansion.
As a long-standing member of First Baptist Church of Columbia, Steven enjoyed serving as a faithful member of the church's media ministry. This group built strong bonds together as they worked to broadcast the church's worship services and special programs across the state of South Carolina.
Steven was proud to be a lifelong resident of Lexington County. He was honored to serve his community as a recently appointed board member of the Friends of the Lexington County Museum.
One of Steven's favorite activities was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife, Deidre, and two sons, the Rev. John Norris Harmon (Melanie) and Jordan Weathers Harmon (Jenny); his 10 grandchildren, Mason, Suzi, Abagail, Kiya, Michael, Ivey D., Andrew, Robert, Jena and Natallia; with another granddaughter, Stevie, expected soon. Steven is also survived by his two brothers, Leon (Susan) Harmon and Calvin (Anne) Harmon; a sister-in-law Deborah W. Hargrove; four nephews and a niece.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family.
