Steven Norris Harmon -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Steven Norris Harmon entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 10, 2021, after a brief illness.

A worship service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Columbia, with a graveside service following at 2 p.m. in Bowman Memorial Cemetery in Bowman.

As the son of the late Lewis and Fay Harmon, Steven was a lifelong resident of Lexington County born at Liverman Hospital in Lexington. He and his wife, Deidre Weathers Harmon, met while they were students at Clemson University. They shared 47 wonderful years of marriage, operating as a team as they approached life together. For the last 11 years, they returned to live at his family's home place where they enjoyed hosting grandchildren, family and friends.

Steven was a proud graduate of Clemson University, class of 1974, with a bachelor's degree in horticulture. He was very active in IPTAY, serving not only as a member but as an area representative for a number of years. Steven was also very involved in the leadership of the Lexington County Clemson Club, including serving multiple terms as president. He was awarded the "Super Tiger Award" by the club in 2004.