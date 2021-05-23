Steven Laurin LaFrance -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG --Steven Laurin LaFrance, 54, of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 20, 2021.
There will be no service at Steven's request.
Steven was born on July 2, 1966, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late George “Red” E. LaFrance and Hattie E. Cook LaFrance. He was a 1984 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Steven enjoyed playing football in high school. He loved the Miami Dolphins and Dan Marino. You could find him watching TV any time they were playing.
He was predeceased by his father; godparents, Bill and Liz Kizer; and a brother-in-law, “Duge” Barringer.
Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie L. LaFrance; granddaughter, Alyssa Crummie; mother, Hattie LaFrance; siblings, Deborah Robinson (Larry), Russell LaFrance (Susan), Rosie French (Tony), Donna Barringer; his “soul mate,” Janet Hickson and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
