Steven L Pinckney -- Cayce

CAYCE -- Funeral services for Mr. Steven L. Pinckney, 68, of 617 Lexington Ave. Apt C., Cayce, will be held 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Bethea Cemetery.

The Rev. Dr. Virginia Berry White is officiating,

Mr. Pinckney passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Agape House of Lexington, Lexington.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from noon to 6 p.m.

Family and Friends may visit 230 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.