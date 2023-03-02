BAMBERG -- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Steven L. Murdock of Bamberg, SC.

Mr. Murdock's funeral service will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, 1:00PM inside the Bamberg Ehrhardt Middle School Gymnasium in Bamberg, SC. His final resting place is Bamberg Memory Gardens. Visitation for Mr. Murdock will be held at the Carroll Mortuary Bamberg Chapel from 2-6 PM Friday, March 3, 2023.

Masks are required at all services.

The service for Mr. Murdock will be live streamed on Carroll Mortuary Facebook Business page. Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.