ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Steven Jerome Felder, 48, of 875 Nance Street, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00 am Monday, July 24, 2023, at Greater St. John AME Church, 3589 Rowesville Road, Rowesville, SC, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Melissa Green is officiating.

Mr. Felder will be placed in church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Felder passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 1:00pm - 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Coretta Felder, 875 Nance Street, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

