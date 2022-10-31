Steven Bryant Gray -- Cope

COPE -- Steven Bryant Gray, 62, of Cope, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, following a three -year battle with cancer. He passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the sanctuary at Rivelon Baptist Church, Orangeburg, with Pastor Steve Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg.

Bryant was born in Orangeburg. He attended school at Orangeburg - Wilkinson High School. He is the son of William “Bill” Gray and the late Eudell Crawford Gray. Bryant had a love for woodworking, antique cars, and music. He enjoyed meeting new people and going to car shows. He always offered a helping hand when needed. He was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church and the owner and operator of Bill Gray and Sons Insulation.

He is predeceased by his wife of 26 years, Lynn Ferrell Gray with whom he shared two children; Benjie (Sara) Gray of Cope and Misty (Alex) Dempsey of Orangeburg.

He is survived by his children; his father, William “Bill” Gray of Orangeburg; and his brother, James Allen (Teri) Gray of Orangeburg. He was a beloved PawPaw to six grandchildren, Bristol Gray, Jackson Gray, Breelynn Gray, Briar Gray, Kaden Dempsey, and Grady Dempsey. He had a special companion, Colleen Freel-Smith of Cope and her family, Jeff (Jenelle) Smith, Gabriel Smith, Enrique Smith, and Arianna Smith of Evans, Georgia.

Pallbearers are Benjie Gray, Bristol Gray, David Cooler, Tony Garrick, Kenan Felkel, and Billy Jennings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in his name made to Rivelon Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.