Steven Bartley Sr.-- Yonkers, N.Y.

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Steven Bartley Sr., of Yonkers, and formerly of St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, at Carson Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Patrick Stephens officiating.

Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews.

He is the brother of Ms Loraine Bartley 115 Emily St., St. Matthews.

Friends may call at the residence and at Carson Funeral Home.

Hours of visitation at the funeral home are 3 to 7 p.m., Friday.

Carson funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

Please adhere to COVID guidelines at the residence as well as at the funeral home during visitation and at the funeral service.