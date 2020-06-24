Steve A. Ott
ORANGEBURG -- Steve A. Ott, 54, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home and was subsequently cremated. He is survived by his former wife, Tricia Jeffrey.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1964, to the late David A. Ott and Betty Jean S. Ott. He is also survived by his stepson, Andrew Ott-Berry; his brother, Allan Ott; four nieces, Tabitha Ott, Susanna Ott Sharpe, Sarah Beth Williams and Hannah Ott; a great-niece, Braelynn Sharpe and a great-nephew, Landon Williams.
Condolences may be sent to Allan Ott, P.O. Box 53, Manistique, MI 49854; or Andrew Ott-Berry, 1395 Park St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
