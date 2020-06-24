× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve A. Ott

ORANGEBURG -- Steve A. Ott, 54, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home and was subsequently cremated. He is survived by his former wife, Tricia Jeffrey.

He was born on Aug. 24, 1964, to the late David A. Ott and Betty Jean S. Ott. He is also survived by his stepson, Andrew Ott-Berry; his brother, Allan Ott; four nieces, Tabitha Ott, Susanna Ott Sharpe, Sarah Beth Williams and Hannah Ott; a great-niece, Braelynn Sharpe and a great-nephew, Landon Williams.

Condolences may be sent to Allan Ott, P.O. Box 53, Manistique, MI 49854; or Andrew Ott-Berry, 1395 Park St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

