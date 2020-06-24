Steve A. Ott -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Steve A. Ott -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Steve A. Ott

ORANGEBURG -- Steve A. Ott, 54, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home and was subsequently cremated. He is survived by his former wife, Tricia Jeffrey.

He was born on Aug. 24, 1964, to the late David A. Ott and Betty Jean S. Ott. He is also survived by his stepson, Andrew Ott-Berry; his brother, Allan Ott; four nieces, Tabitha Ott, Susanna Ott Sharpe, Sarah Beth Williams and Hannah Ott; a great-niece, Braelynn Sharpe and a great-nephew, Landon Williams.

Condolences may be sent to Allan Ott, P.O. Box 53, Manistique, MI 49854; or Andrew Ott-Berry, 1395 Park St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Ott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News