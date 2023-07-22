SANTEE -- Mr. Stephen Peter Conti, 65, of Santee, SC, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Agape Care in Summerville, SC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born on October 12, 1957 in Boston, Mass. He was the son of the late Gino and Rose Conti. Stephen grew up in Framingham and after a successful professional career, he and his wife retired to Santee, SC. Steve never met a stranger. He loved entertaining, dining with friends, boating on Lake Marion and the Golf Channel. He remained a fierce New England fan of the Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 16 years, Janet Kane Conti. He will be greatly missed by his brother, Eugene Conti; daughters, Lauren (Terrence) Flanagan and Jenna (Casey) Endsley; stepchildren, Richard (Ashley) Young, Amy (Tyler) Sadler; sister, Heather Hughes, grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara (Kevin) Mullaney; nieces, nephews, friends and his sidekick, Chumlee.
Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.