He was born on October 12, 1957 in Boston, Mass. He was the son of the late Gino and Rose Conti. Stephen grew up in Framingham and after a successful professional career, he and his wife retired to Santee, SC. Steve never met a stranger. He loved entertaining, dining with friends, boating on Lake Marion and the Golf Channel. He remained a fierce New England fan of the Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox.