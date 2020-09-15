Stephen Michael Seegars -- Orangeburg

Stephen was a 2008 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He furthered his education at Francis Marion University. He was a member of New Mount Zion Baptist Church. Stephen's creative spirit and love for music led him to become CEO of his record label and clothing company, “Chill Cortez.”

Stephen was truly a people person. He had a generous and fun-loving personality and a love beyond measure for his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, entertaining crowds with his music, but especially spending quality time with his family whom he loved dearly. Stephen would always tell you he loved you and be safe before departure. He was a hardworking young man who tried to be a role model and shoulder of support for his siblings and younger cousins. His laughter and beautiful smile could light up a room. Stephen's charm and personality would capture your heart, and his sweet and caring spirit set him apart.